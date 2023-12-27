WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash in Wichita County on Wednesday afternoon sends two to the hospital, one by ambulance and one by helicopter, with both in critical condition, according to authorities.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, in reference to a high-priority crash on State Highway 258 and FM 2226, just outside of Valley View in Wichita County.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, and Air Evac.

Authorities told our crew at the scene that two people were transported from the scene in critical condition. One was transported by AMR and another was transported by Air Evac. It is unknown at this time where they are being transported.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time or if any other occupants were in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Our crew is on the scene working to gather more information.