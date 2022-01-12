Two in custody after Lawton PD officer shot during pursuit, OSBI investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after two suspects were arrested following a pursuit in which a Lawton officer was shot.

On January 10, 2022, Lawton police attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brandi Crosby, 28. Crosby failed to stop and a lengthy pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle, Larry Starr Hardison, 33, fired several shot from the vehicle at pursuing officers.

One Lawton police officer was struck. The officer received non-life threatening injuries.

Crosby (left) and Hardison (right) mugshots courtesy Lawton Police Department

Hardison was arrested for Shooting with Intent to Kill and Crosby was arrested as an accessory and Felony Eluding of a Police Officer. Both are currently in the Comanche County Jail.

A third person was arrested but was released with no charges.

Medicine Park police were also involved in the pursuit and one of their vehicles were shot. No one was injured inside that vehicle.