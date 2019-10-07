Two injured following motorcycle accident in Graham

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)— Two men were sent to the hospital following a motorcycle accident in Graham on Sept. 29.

The accident happened in the 2100 Block of State Highway 16 south at around 8:05 p.m.

Officials said upon arrival, two motorcycles laid in the roadway with the driver of a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, George “Boonie” Wilton, 58, of Graham, and the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Davie Hicks, 63, of Loving, lying on the ground bleeding. Both drivers were conscious at the time.

Officers said the driver of a Honda Odyssey, Jesus Ortiz, 32, of Weinert, was involved in the accident as well.

Investigators said Ortiz was southbound in the 2100 block of highway 16 south with passengers and changed lanes into the center turn lane. He was in front of Walmart and could not turn into the Walmart parking lot, then he attempted to turn into the dos Leones parking lot. Ortiz failed to observe Wilton and Hicks, who was in the inner lane of travel on motorcycles.

Wilton was traveling just ahead of Hicks, and officials said Hicks was able to brake, but caused his motorcycle to fall to the ground after wobbling and sliding where he was located by first responders.

Officials also said Hicks observed Ortiz’s vehicle make contact with Wilton’s motorcycle which caused the motorcycle to fall over and cause Wilton to slide on the ground to where he was located by first responders.

Investigators said the contributing factor that caused the accident was the Honda Odyssey changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so.

Wilton was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital. As of Sunday evening, it was reported that Wilton was in the ICU listed in stable condition, and his injuries are unknown at this time.

Hicks was taken to Graham Regional Medical Center for treatment of possible broken bones and abrasions.

Ortiz reported no injuries and had no signs of intoxication.