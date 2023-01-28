Two people were injured in a head-on collision on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass, Saturday morning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler.

The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Melvin Joyner said the pursuit started on Scott Avenue, and merged onto Central Freeway, leading to a pursuit going the wrong way on northbound Central.

The pursuit ended when the pickup collided with the tractor trailer. Joyner said the driver and female passenger were both transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Lloyd Ruby southbound traffic was diverted from the area while the scene was investigated.

Wichita Falls Police and the fire department assisted.

