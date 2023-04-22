WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident on Central Freeway Saturday.

According to Wichita Falls police, around 10 a.m., officers responded to northbound Central Freeway near the Falls for an injury accident.

They said a motorcycle was traveling north on the freeway and crashed while trying to avoid debris that had fallen from a truck. The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the on-ramp from Broad to Central was closed while police investigated the scene. Police said the victims were in town participating in a local car and motorcycle show. No other injuries were reported.