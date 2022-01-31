WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have emerged after emergency personnel responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Our crew on scene spoke with Sgt. Charlie Eipper who confirmed two people obtained gunshot wounds from the shooting. Sgt. Eipper confirmed multiple shots were fired into the home and a vehicle by the residence.

Both victims were transported to United Regional, one with minor injuries and the other with critical injuries, but stable at this time.

It was also confirmed on scene that the shooting was not a random act.

The suspect of the shooting was identified as 23-year-old Angel Medina, who in the past has been arrested for allegedly breaking into people’s cars and taking credit cards and passports.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a silver or grey Altima. At this time, the suspect remains at large.

