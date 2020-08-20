Two injured in single-vehicle rollover pin-in accident

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One adult and one minor were transported to the hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday.

According to officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s office, a Ford Ranger was traveling south on US 281 just outside of Wichita Falls.

Authorities said the truck hit the curb median and rolled over, coming to a stop on its wheels in the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Both the adult and the minor were pinned inside of the pickup truck.

DPS Troopers, the Wichita County Sheriff’s office and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the call around 2 p.m.

The cause of the rollover and the current condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.