KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two inmates escaped from the Kiowa County Jail early Wednesday morning, and Kiowa County authorities are currently searching for them.

According to the Altus Police Department, at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, two inmates were discovered missing during a facility check at the Kiowa County Jail in Hobart.

The two escaped inmates were identified as Devon Ray McDonald and Sean Cristopher Traywick.

McDonald had been convicted of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was awaiting transport to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence for those charges.

McDonald is described as a 20-year-old white male who is 5ft. 5in. in height and weighs 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. However, his hair had been cut off at the time of the escape.





Traywick was being housed at the Kiowa County Jail on a writ to allow him to enter a plea agreement on charges of larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Traywick is described as a 26-year-old white male who is 6ft. 2in. in height and weighs 209 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of the escape, Sean Traywick had a beard, but he did not have a mustache. He is from the Anadarko area.

If you see either of these individuals, you are urged to call 911 and not to approach them. Your report can remain anonymous.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.