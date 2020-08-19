Two Jacksboro ISD students attend first day despite positive COVID-19 test

JACK CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — On the first day of school in Jacksboro two students attended school after receiving positive COVID-19 results Superintendent Dwain Milam confirms.

On August 19, 2020, one Jacksboro High School and one Jacksboro Middle School student, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, attended their first and second-period classes.

According to officials with Jacksboro Independent School District, JISD was notified of the confirmed positive cases by Faith Community Hospital at 9:33 am.

The students were immediately isolated, interviewed, parents contacted, and the students sent home.

Contact tracing began to determine the identity of any student that possibly had been in close contact with these students.

Students that had been in close contact were sent home to quarantine and their parents were notified.

The two schools are still open for in person learning.

JISD is asking that anyone who is confirmed positive with COVID-19 is not to return to school until cleared to do so by a medical professional.

They would like to remind the public if you are sick, stay home.