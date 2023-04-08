JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash that claimed the lives of two men in Jack County is under investigation this evening.

It happened Friday evening on the 281 and 114 split, Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer, Sgt. Dan Buesing said the victims have been identified as Richard Reis of Iowa Park and Fritz Hoeflein of Lake Kiowa.

Buesing said Reis was traveling south on 281 with 2 passengers When Jose Duran of Athens, Texas was north bound on 281 and failed to yield right of way to Reis’ vehicle. Duran struck Reis on the passenger side, killing Reis and Hoeflein. The other occupant in Reis’ vehicle was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Duran was transported to a local hospital and later arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Duran could face two possible counts of intoxication manslaughter. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.