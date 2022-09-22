TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck a 2022 Buick Encore traveling southbound.

Both occupants in the Buick were killed. The driver, Rickie D. Wemken, 68, of Fluvanna, Tx was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

The passenger, Dean B. Wemken, 74, of Fluvanna, Tx, was transported by Air Evac to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls and then transferred to Saint Johns Hospital in Fort Worth where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was transported to Jefferson County Memorial Hospital where she left against medical advice.