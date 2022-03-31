FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after two people were killed during a plane crash Thursday morning near Crowell, Texas.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Dan Buesing, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Foard County just northwest of Crowell near County Road 411 and County Road 415.

Sgt. Buesing confirmed there were two fatalities resulting from the crash.

According to authorities, the plane that went down was possibly an ultra-light craft. Sgt. Buesing said the aircraft caught fire upon impact and burned.

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified by authorities at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident and our crew is headed to the scene.

