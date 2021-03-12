Two local business owners ensure downtown Wichita Falls will still celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday, March 17, and activities are returning to downtown Wichita Falls, though it may look different this year than it has in years past.

One year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott took sweeping statewide action to close bars and restaurants for the first time, allowing takeout only.

While many downtown businesses worked to put together some semblance of a St. Patrick’s Day event, Downtown Development said they won’t be holding their annual festival again until 2022.

So, instead of the annual street festival held by Downtown Development, two local business owners stepped in to honor the Irish culture.

The St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Block Party will take place at the corner of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday, March 13 from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

In addition to food, drinks, and festivities, live music will be provided by the bands Everything In Between and Bailey Road.

After a year of uncertainty, luck is beginning to change for Tagan Couch, owner of The Gypsy Kit and Stacy Hawkins, owner of The Broken Tap.

“It was a completely different atmosphere,” Couch said. “We had to go from full dining services, full bar service into delivering beer and wine, alcohol and food to people’s cars. So completely different experience, but we’re back here and back running at full capacity now.”

Now that Texas’ statewide mask mandate and restrictions on businesses are lifted, the women behind these two downtown staples are ready to put the frustrations of 2020 behind them.

“I know now what I didn’t know then was that we were going to have to change our business plan almost 20 different times just to be able to accommodate all the new rules that came in and make sure that everyone felt comfortable coming into your business or just getting curbside,” Couch said.

Couch and Hawkins are also celebrating the hardships through a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party this weekend in the heart of Downtown Wichita Falls.

“We’re going to have some food trucks. Gypsy Kit is going to be open. Broken Tap is going to be open,” Couch said. “We’re also going to have a beer tent outside. We just want everyone to come out and bring their lawn chairs and social distance as much as possible.”

Hawkins said there will be options available for both those who feel comfortable going into business and those who would rather socially distance outside.

“We will also have tents to provide cover,” Hawkins said. “The beer tent also makes to as where people can purchase beer and stay outside if they are not comfortable going inside and being in a full, crowded environment.”

Hawkins said even though the state is open at 100% capacity, safety precautions at the event are still a priority.

“We’re constantly wiping down tables any time a group gets up and leaves,” Hawkins said. “Hand sanitizing stations, we provide masks at the door. Just things to make people feel a little bit more comfortable just in case they are now venturing out. It’s a new environment this weekend for them.”

These two downtown business owners and leaders hope the community will capture the luck of the Irish this Saturday by enjoying what Downtown has to offer, not only on St. Patrick’s Day, but for the rest of 2021 and beyond.