Two local churches team up for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is a little over two weeks away! And in the spirit of giving, two local churches have partnered up to give away food to families in need.

Colonial Church and Unity Church were at Market Street buying groceries to help families prepare for a Thanksgiving meal. The lead pastors of both churches say it’s great to work with people that don’t look like them.

“This much of us rubbing shoulders together and serving together and recognizing we’re all the same family of faith, the same team. It means a lot to both of us,” Colonial Church lead pastor Loren Jones said.

Some of the groceries in these bags include green beans, corn, and cheesecake. The churches plan to give these bags away on November 21 at a site yet to be determined.