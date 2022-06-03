WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A pair of locally-owned restaurants have teamed up in an effort to create unique and delicious dish, all while giving back to their community.

Stone Oven Pizza and Chicka D’s Coffee collaborated to create the Chicken ‘n’ Waffles Pizza, loaded with bacon, mozzarella cheese, honey-chipotle chicken, honey butter, and Belgium waffle bits, paired with a homemade pineapple whisky syrup.

The new menu option kicks off a new campaign for Stone Oven Pizza, where a new, one-of-a-kind pizza is available every month of the year.

Tanner Lucking, co-owner of Stone Oven Pizza, said the goal is to partner with another locally owned restaurant and collaborate to create something unique and delicious every month.

In the spirit of keeping it local, Lucking said the campaign for the monthly pizzas will ultimately culminate in raising money for a local nonprofit organization.

It’s called Collaborating for a Cause, and in the month of June, with every Chicken and Waffles pizza sold, a donation will be made to Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center.

Lucking and Stewart stopped by the KFDX/KJTL Studio on Friday, June 3, 2022, to put their new culinary creation to the test and let some of the toughest critics in Texoma rate the pizza.

Those critics were none other than our very own KFDX Weekend Anchor Zach Verdea and KFDX Sports Journalist MJ Baird.

Watch their taste test, review, reaction, and interview with Lucking and Stewart in the video player above.

Here’s their final ratings on Stone Oven and Chicka D’s Chicken and Waffles pizza:

RATING: 9.2/10 RATING: 8.1/10

The Chicken and Waffles pizza will be available for the entire month of June 2022 and will cost $27, including tax, at Stone Oven Pizza, located on 7th Street in Downtown Wichita Falls.

Visit their store, download their app, order online on their website, or call (940) 500-4020.

