Two local scouts achieve highly sought award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two local Eagle Scouts from the Northwest Texas Council received quite the honor after completing a journey that will earn them both an OA Triple Crown Award.

Braiden Eccleston and Sara Russell began their cross-country journey in June. They traveled to New Mexico, Minnesota, and Florida where they attended various camps.

All in all, their adventure lasted about a month and a half and consisted of service work, along with time to enjoy outdoors. Both Eccleston and Russell say they highly recommend other scouts take the same leap they did.

“I can honestly say that it has opened my eyes to all the things that I was holding me back from if that makes sense. I definitely feel like the personal growth that we received on this trip was immeasurable,” Rusell said.

After completing the OA Triple Crown, both Eccleston and Russell say they were both offered employment at the camps they attended and will be looking into those offers.