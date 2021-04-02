Two men arrested after allegedly dealing drugs with children present

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are accused of dealing drugs from the parking lot of a Wichita Falls apartment complex on Maplewood Avenue while one of the suspects two-year-old sons were in the apartment where they kept the drugs.

Kynedrick Jackson

Xavier King

Kynedrick Jackson, the father, has $150,000 bonds on three drug charges.

Xavier King has a $50,000 bond on one charge.

Officers with the Wichita County District Attorney Drug Enforcement Division had an apartment under surveillance at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and McNiel Avenue on Wednesday, March 31.

Authorities said a black male with dreadlocks made multiple trips back and forth from the apartment to the parking lot as cars would arrive and leave after exchanges were made.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office special response unit arrived with a search warrant and made entry into the apartment.

Deputies said they located multiple baggies containing a total of 17 grams of cocaine as well as 15 THC cartridges in a duffle bag, multiple tablets of ecstasy and marijuana.

According to authorities, additional cocaine was found in a Coca-Cola can with a hidden compartment.

Police said both of Jackson’s two-year-old sons were in the apartment.

Jackson has numerous arrests including a traffic stop where police said he ran and was tased.

Jackson was also arrested after a standoff in an apartment on Taft Boulevard where police said he barricaded himself inside and was taken out three hours later by U.S. Marshals and the SWAT team.

Jackson was arrested for a reported burglary on Dayton Avenue in which police said he was chased out by a resident armed with a pipe.