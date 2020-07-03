Two men arrested in drug deal turned robbery now charged with murder

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men arrested in a drug deal turned robbery are now also charged with murder.

Dimonique McKinney, 19, and Sammy Worthy were arrested on June 24 and June 25 for aggravated robbery.

Worthy is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—murder out of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office as well as aggravated robbery through the Wichita Falls Police Department.

McKinney is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—capital murder out of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and aggravated robbery and discharging firearm within certain municipalities through the Wichita Falls Police Department.

In a previous story, police officers said officials were contacted by the victim’s mother. She said her son came home bloody, with a cut above his eye and she asked what happened.

The victim said he went to Forest Glen Apartments to buy marijuana, and a person took him to another building where Worthy and another man supposedly had the marijuana.

The victim said both those men got in his car and demanded his money.

When he refused, the victim said Worthy pulled out a gun and hit him in the face with it and took about $1,200 from him.

The victim’s mother said she messaged Worthy and drove to the apartments to confront him but he wouldn’t answer his phone.

Both Worthy and McKinney initially had bonds said at $750,000 each, but their bonds now are unknown at this time.