Three men charged with Archer Co. murder, family confirms link to recent homicide

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Rangers have informed the family of an Archer County murder victim about arrests linked to the case.

The body of John Lewis Helms, 24, was discovered in Archer County on April 19 on Half House Road off Highway 281. Helms, described as a free spirit by his family, was laid to rest on April 23.

The Helms family reached out to our newsroom Sunday morning after they received a call from Texas Rangers about the arrests of Charles Ray Hunter, Saconn Ayala, and Lee Alfredo Villaponda for Helms’s murder. Hunter and Ayala are listed in the Wichita County Jail with murder charges out of Archer County. Villapondo was arrested in Young County.

Officials with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office have not returned calls and emails to provide additional information about these arrests.

Villapondo, 34, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and assault family violence. His bond is set at more than half a million dollars.

Ayala is charged theft, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County District Attorney Drug Task Force on April 26. His bond is set at $560,000.

Hunter, 39, was arrested April 27 after a SWAT team served a warrant at an apartment at 5268 Professional Drive. Officers said they found Hunter in the apartment and found two safes that contained scales, baggies, meth, and also ecstasy pills that resembled the Transformer character “Optimus Prime.”

Hunter was released from Wichita County Jail on February 24 when his other arrest in June for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed. In that arrest, he and another man and a woman were stopped in Wichita Falls and deputies said they found a scale, heroin and meth inside the vehicle Hunter was driving. According to authorities, Hunter had just been released on parole the day before on drug convictions.

Hunters’s bond is set at $530,000.

Family members have created a GoFundMe for Helms’s funeral, so click here for more information.