JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men from Wichita Falls reportedly died in a fishing accident late last night.

A family member confirmed the names of the two men who drowned were Deon Walker and Andre Hutchinson.

According to sources, the men were fishing in Jack County when an accident occurred.

The Jack County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are conducting an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story; stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we uncover more details.