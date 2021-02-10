Two men indicted for murder back in November

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are indicted by a Wichita County grand jury for the murder of a Wichita Falls man in November.

Raymond Alaniz, 26, and Cody Stage, 31, are charged in the shooting death of Donald Best, 50, on Nov. 4.

Stage was arrested Nov. 16, and released on bond yesterday.

His $1 million bond was lowered to $500,000 in a hearing last week.

Alaniz was arrested Nov. 17 and remains jailed on his $1 million bond.

Police said both men admit they went to Best’s home to rob him after Stage had set up the sale of a motorcycle to Best.

According to police, their stories differ on who was driving and who got out and fired the shots.