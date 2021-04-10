Two men indicted for murders in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men were indicted in Wichita County and trials for murder could be in their future.





The Wichita County Grand Jury returned indictments the week of April 5, 2021 on 58-year-old Mike Cooper for an Electra cold case reinvestigation and against 30-year-old Patrick Osborn for a shooting death in January.

Cooper was indicted for the 2014 stabbing of his roommate Joey Samples in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Samples’ death was originally listed as a probable suicide until a new investigation by Texas Rangers reopened the case.

The autopsy of Samples showed the knife had penetrated his heart, but the wound track was more left to right than front to rear.

Cooper said they had been arguing after he asked Samples not to slam the door. He said he shoved Samples, and Samples began to load articles in his car to leave their home, then went into the kitchen, grabbed a large knife, and stabbed himself.

Cooper’s bond, originally set at $1 million, was lowered to $100,000.

Also indicted for murder is Patrick Osborn, who remains jailed on a $1 million bond for murder and a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault.

On January 10, 2021, police said Osborn shot and killed Curtis Day, 29, in a home on Pearl Avenue in an apparent methamphetamine-induced paranoia.

Day’s girlfriend, who was wounded in the incident, said Day threw his body over her when Osborn began to fire multiple shots at her.

Osborn was arrested near the scene several hours later.

Osborn’s girlfriend was later charged with making a false statement for her version of what happened.

Osborn’s request for a lower bond was rejected by a judge.