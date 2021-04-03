Two men involved in shooting at Young County residence

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Young County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a home near Graham.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3. According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, it occurred in Young County at a private residence. Bullock said police officers responded, but the case was turned over to the sheriff’s office.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said two men were involved in a shooting and were later taken to a hospital with what he believes to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Babcock said a possible motive is still being investigated. Babcock did not want to release a location of the shooting at this time but said new information will be provided in the coming days.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.