Two men now charged with shooting at crowded nightclub

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a crowded Wichita Falls night club on August 30th.

Alton Mackey, 25, was booked into jail Thursday on a charge of deadly conduct with a firearm. Previously, another man was charged in connection to the same incident.

Amery Robinson II, 24, is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana. The arrest affidavits state that on August 29 WFPD Gang Task Force officers in unmarked units had Studio-E on Sheppard Access road under surveillance because they had received information that Robinson was making threats to shoot the place up.

Police said up to 300 people were in the club at a private party. Around 3 a.m. the next morning, officers said people began running out and they heard multiple gunshots. One officer saw a Black male dressed all in white standing at the Northeast corner firing a gun toward the East.

Officers converged on the building, but were unable to immediately locate suspects or victims. Officers did find multiple shell casings and bullet holes in the ceiling they said were not from previous shootings at this location.

While investigating, they learned that Robinson was at the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said he refused to give any information or cooperate other than to allow them to take a photo of his wound.

From followup interviews with witnesses and informants police said they learned that Robinson, Mackey, and a third man had gotten into a fight in the club, and that Mackey and the third man began firing shots outside in the parking lot. One witness reported Robinson was shot, and was also shooting in the club, and several men tried to wrestle his gun away.

Police received an anonymous tip that Mackey and the other man were fighting with Robinson. Witnesses picked out the suspects from photo lineups, and police said they also got a video from Snapchat showing two Black males dressed all in white shooting handguns toward the parking lot.

On September 2, Robinson was stopped by Gang Task Officers on Southwest Parkway for failure to signal a lane change. Officers said they could smell marijuana in the car and after a search, officers said they found a loaded .45 Caliber handgun in the car and marijuana in his pocket. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in that arrest, and also the Studio- E shooting.

At last check, the third suspect was not in custody. Robinson has three previous arrests for aggravated robbery, theft, assault, and evading arrest. Mackey has a previous arrest of deadly conduct in connection with a shooting in 2018 when police said there was a running gun battle involving two cars and a house on 14th street.