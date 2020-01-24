Two men, one woman given capital murder indictment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three individuals from Wichita Falls have been indicted on capital murder charges for the shooting of Eddie Donte Hill in October 2019.

Anthony Beamon, 35, Autumn Cummings, 25, and Tyrone Smith, 30, were arrested in November 2019 and charged with murder with intent to burglarize for drugs and money.

According to their warrants, on Oct. 26, 2019, police arrived at an apartment on Warford Street and found a woman doing chest compressions on Hill, who had been shot in the head.

Hill was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman told police that robbers kicked in the door of the apartment and a single gunshot was fired.

According to a source, Smith drove the car and kicked in the door. Hill confronted Smith, and Smith shot Hill in the head.

Then smith ran out to the car and said “I shot him” and left with and an unnamed witness and Beamon ran away on foot.

All three suspects have numerous prior arrests in Wichita County.

Eddie Donte Hill, 41, was raised in Wichita Falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1994.

In June 2000, Hill’s father, Eddie Barry was murdered. Hill also suffered gunshot wounds during the alleged robbery.