1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Local News

by: Diana Zoga

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — Two more North Texas babies have been born after their mothers underwent uterine transplants. The births are part of a clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. 

The baby girls were introduced to the public on Tuesday afternoon. Both mothers were diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser, or MRKH syndrome, a congenital disorder of the female reproductive system where there is either an underdeveloped uterus or no uterus.

“I’ve been fighting for her before I even knew her, I have loved her before I even know she could exist,” said Peyton Meave who was diagnosed with MRKH syndrome at 15.

In June, she gave birth to her daughter, Emersyn Rae.

“Sometimes I still don’t believe it. At 15, I was told I’d never meet her. Now she’s here, I can’t believe she’s mine, I can’t believe that everything we did paid off,” said Meave.

Meave was the third mother in the clinical trial to give birth.

Kayla Edwards is the fourth, welcoming a baby girl named Indy Pearl three weeks ago.

Click here to read more from NBCDFW.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients"

Face transplant NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face transplant NBC"

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News