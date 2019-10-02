Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — Two more North Texas babies have been born after their mothers underwent uterine transplants. The births are part of a clinical trial at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

The baby girls were introduced to the public on Tuesday afternoon. Both mothers were diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser, or MRKH syndrome, a congenital disorder of the female reproductive system where there is either an underdeveloped uterus or no uterus.

“I’ve been fighting for her before I even knew her, I have loved her before I even know she could exist,” said Peyton Meave who was diagnosed with MRKH syndrome at 15.

In June, she gave birth to her daughter, Emersyn Rae.

“Sometimes I still don’t believe it. At 15, I was told I’d never meet her. Now she’s here, I can’t believe she’s mine, I can’t believe that everything we did paid off,” said Meave.

Meave was the third mother in the clinical trial to give birth.

Kayla Edwards is the fourth, welcoming a baby girl named Indy Pearl three weeks ago.

