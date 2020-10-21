Two more cases in court system involving children testing positive for drugs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mother is arrested after her daughter tests positive for meth, and in a separate case, a father is sentenced for endangering his one-year-old daughter with meth.

In the new arrest, Leslie Lynn Wilson is charged with child endangerment in a case that was investigated last spring. Police said Wilson and Anthony Stephens had been arrested on several drug charges after a search warrant at their home on faith road. CPS took custody of their eight-year-old daughter and she later tested positive for meth. Stephens was charged in July.

In another child endangerment case, Donald Vankirk is sentenced to one year in state jail after his probation is revoked. Vankirk received a 5 year probated sentence in 2018 when his one-year-old daughter tested positive for meth. The girl’s mother told CPS she and the girl’s father both used meth daily while their daughter was in the home. Prosecutors filed and were granted their motion to revoke Vankirk’s probation after he tested positive or admitted using meth numerous times last year. Vankirk also remained unemployed.