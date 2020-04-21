1  of  3
Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 62

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of total COVID-19 cases in Wichita County has reached 62 after officials with the Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday evening two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

Officials released the following information on the two new cases:

Case 61 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 62 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case. 

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
1,86362 1,71586

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
03981310109

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
380222

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Tuesday, April 21, 4:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

