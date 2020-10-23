Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday, ending Wichita County’s deadliest week of pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County.

Cases 2,695 and 2,985, both age 80+, mark the seventh and eighth death linked to COVID-19 this week alone, making this the deadliest week of the pandemic so far in Wichita County and ending the week with at least one COVID-19 related death per day.

There have been 36 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

New and Active Cases

The Public Health District confirmed Thursday 132 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 3,486.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 87 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 2,219 recoveries in Wichita County so far.

There are currently 1,231 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,176 patients recovering from home.

Wichita Falls — 1,034 active cases

1,034 active cases Burkburnett — 114 active cases

114 active cases Iowa Park — 71 active cases

71 active cases Electra — 12 active cases

Hospitalizations

55 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 26 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, stable

Case 2,085: 60 – 69, critical

Case 2,139: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,159: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,227: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,229: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,283: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,310: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,366: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,367: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,371: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,406: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,411: 30 – 39, stable

30 – 39, stable Case 2,412: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,433: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,460: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,462: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,463: 30 – 39, critical

30 – 39, critical Case 2,470: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,489: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,544: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,581: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,599: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,691: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,735: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,736: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,749: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,802: 70 – 79, critical Case 2,813: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,838: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,894: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 2,902: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,931: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,943: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,945: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 3,004: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,005: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,012: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,021: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 3,064: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,074: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 3,132: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,138: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,143: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 3,185: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,187: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 3,195: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 3,212: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 3,247: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,276: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 3,305: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,323: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,412: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,424: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,454: 70 – 79, stable

Weekly Case Breakdown

This week, 625 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 30%.

Contact = 164 cases

Close Contact = 29 cases

Community Spread = 96 cases

Still Under Investigation = 336 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 5 10 52 100 96 79 67 103 60 53

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 29,514 3,486 25,291 737 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,231 55 2,219 36 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, October 23 at 3:41 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.