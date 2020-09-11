Two more WFISD elementary students test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Zundy Elementary School announced Friday two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a voicemail sent to parents of Zundy students, Assistant Principal Megan Scroggins said the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District notified them of the positive tests Friday.

Scroggins all areas of the building the students who tested positive were in have been cleaned and disinfected.

Following the conclusion of contact tracing, all high risk contacts were notified, according to Scroggins.

Scroggins said the rest of the campus is considered low risk and low exposure to COVID-19.

Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District Assistant Director Amy Fagan, explained how they classify COVID-19 exposure risks.

Typically, we deem that there was an exposure or “close contact” if individuals are within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes; this also depends on what I like to call “duration and location” so, a small space (such as a car, janitorial closet, etc.) brings that time down. Once exposure/contact has been established, we assess risk as low/medium/high. Typically, it’s low risk if both individuals are wearing masks (continuously and correctly), medium risk if one was in a mask, and high if neither were. That’s the foundation we use to build a risk assessment upon, but we take other factors into account as well as the situation warrants (i.e. inside/outside, eating, laughing, singing, etc.) Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District Assistant Director Amy Fagan

