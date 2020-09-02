Two more WFISD students test positive for COVID-19, total now 7

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two more students at a school within the Wichita Falls Independent School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

WFISD officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon the two students attend Rider High School.

These two cases mark the sixth and seventh cases confirmed in WFISD schools since classes resumed in August after a fifth case was confirmed at Hirschi High School earlier Wednesday.

According to a voicemail sent to parents of Rider students, both cases are considered low-risk exposures.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.