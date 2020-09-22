Two MSU Radiology students complete leadership program

Following the MSU Texas president’s statement detailing the steps the university intends to take to address diversity and inclusion on campus, a Twitter chain with #BlackatMSUTexas started Thursday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Midwestern State Radiologic Technology graduate students have completed a leadership program conducted by the Texas Society of Allied Health Professionals.

Natasha Dixon

Camille Khan Solak

Camille Khan Solak and Natasha Dixon earned certificates from the TSAHP’s Student Leadership Development Program.

Solak and Dixon are currently pursuing their Master of Science in Radiologic Science Administration degrees from The Shimadzu School of Radiologic Sciences at the Robert D. & Carol Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services at Midwestern State University.

“These passionate radiology professionals were selected because of their interest in pursuing leadership opportunities in radiology management,” said Lynette Watts, Associate Professor of Radiologic Sciences. “They worked with a total of 10 students in various allied health professions to complete the seven-month program virtually.”

The topics observed included leadership styles, health-care leadership issues in the age of COVID-19, addressing diversity in health-care settings, effective communication strategies, and a variety of other leadership challenges facing modern health care.

“We congratulate Camille and Natasha on a great accomplishment and look forward to their success in the radiologic sciences profession in the future,” Watts said.

Dixon works at UT Health Pittsburg in Pittsburg, Texas, and Solak works at Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley, Kansas.