Two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita CO., Total now 80

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 80 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Patient 79 is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Patient 80 is between the ages of 0 – 5 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no school or daycare exposure. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Three new recoveries were reported by the Public Health District on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,357 80 3,066 211

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 6 11 15 13 14 10 10

Isolation Status

AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 18 0 60 2

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Friday, May 15, 4:28 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.