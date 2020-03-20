Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls officials confirm two new cases of coronavirus in Wichita County Thursday night. This brings the total number of cases to three in Wichita County.

Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County health District stated a 21-year-old and a 63-year-old tested positive for COVID-19, novel coronavirus.

Health District officials received information from the Department of State Health Services Thursday night and said both cases are travel related.

The 21-year-old flew to Wichita Falls from New York to visit a friend. The patient and their friend are in self-isolation and have not been in the community with the exception of a medical visit.

The 63-year-old traveled to Seattle, Washington, and flew into Wichita Falls from DFW on March 7. Officials also said they have underlying health issues.

Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District also said the only places the 63-year-old visited were the Family Dollar on Jacksboro Highway on March 16 and work, which the Health District did not identify.

“The employer has been notified and they are in the process of notifying all employees who were in close contact with the patient. All family contacts are in isolation and being monitored,” the press release states.

The Health District requests passengers on Flight 4244 call the Health District hotline at 940-761-7909. The hotline hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.