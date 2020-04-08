Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — 44 total cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Comanche County after officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday morning two new coronavirus case in the county.

The state of Oklahoma is currently reporting 1,524 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 79 total deaths.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Updated 04/08/2020 at 11:15 a.m.

Other Oklahoma Counties

The remaining six Texoma counties in Oklahoma saw no change from Tuesday’s confirmed numbers.

You can find the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in other Texoma counties north of the Red River below:

  • Cotton County — 4 cases (no change from Tuesday)
  • Jackson County — 6 cases (no change from Tuesday)
  • Jefferson County — 1 case (no change from Tuesday)
  • Kiowa County — 1 case (no change from Tuesday)
  • Stephens County — 11 cases (no change from Tuesday)
  • Tillman County — 1 case (no change from Tuesday)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

