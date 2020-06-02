Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., active case numbers lower in other Texoma counties

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed two new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Tuesday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 285.

Additionally, one new recovery was reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total recovery number in the county to 234. The active case count in the county now stands at 48.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 6,573 on Monday to 6,692 on Tuesday, an increase of 119 cases across the state.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma rose at 339, with five new deaths reported on Tuesday.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Stephens County reported three new recovered cases, and Jackson County reported one new recovery as well.

Please note: The official Oklahoma State Department of Health website is no longer reporting individual statistics for counties with a population of less than 20,000 individuals. This includes Cotton, Jefferson, Kiowa and Tillman counties.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

38 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

36 Recoveries (3 New)

27 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

20 Recoveries (1 New)

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

