Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., Jackson, Tillman Co. add one case each

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two news cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Tuesday morning, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 104.

Officials report 68 total patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Comanche County, an increase of two recoveries since Monday.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,044 cases on Monday to 4,127 on Tuesday, an increase of 83 cases across the state in one day.

Officials also reported 247 total fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far, an increase of nine deaths since Monday.

So far, two deaths has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton and Stephens counties have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson and Tillman Counties each added one COVID-19 case, and Jackson County added one new recovery. Other counties saw no change.

This comes after several counties saw a large spike in cases over the weekend, with Comanche County adding over 20 cases to their total numbers and Tillman County adding 13 cases.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

3 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

19 Recoveries

18 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

13 Recoveries (1 New)

5 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

15 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: