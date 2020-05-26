Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 270

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Tuesday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 270.

Additionally, three new recoveries were reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total count of recovered cases in the county to 215. The active case count in the county now stands at 55.

Over Memorial Day weekend, 32 new cases were confirmed, with 26 new cases reported as recovered.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 6,090 on Monday to 6,137 on Tuesday, an increase of 47 cases across the state.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma rose to 318 on Tuesday after five more deaths were reported by the OSDH.

Nine deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, two in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

37 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

24 Recoveries (2 New)

24 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

2 Deaths

19 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: