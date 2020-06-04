Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 87

There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported ABCDE new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 87.

Case 86 — The patient is 40 – 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 87 — The patient is 30 – 39 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

No new recoveries were reported on Thursday.

The active case number in Wichita County stands at 16.

No new long term care facility testing results were received Thursday. In addition, there are no new results for University Park Nursing Home, Promise Nursing Home or Texhoma Christian Care.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 5,533 87 4,861 585 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 13 16 15 14 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 16 0 69 2 *13 pending from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, June 3, 5:28 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.