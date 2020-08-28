Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed for WFISD, total now four

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from officials at WFISD, they were notified, Friday, by the Wichita County Health Department, that two additional students at Crockett Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to WFISD, neither of these cases are related to the case that was reported earlier this week.

All three confirmed cases are from close contact with an infected individual in their home, not at school.

Due to the health and safety protocols in place at Crockett, no students or staff members were deemed to have close contact exposure to the two most recent cases.

According to the statement, all areas of the building that the student was in have been cleaned and disinfected per the established protocol.