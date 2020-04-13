Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., total up to 51
COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Comanche County has risen to 51 after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two new coronavirus case in the county Monday morning.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 1970 to 2069, an increase of 99 cases in a day. 99 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

A few counties in Southwest Oklahoma saw their case numbers rise over the weekend. Comanche County added two (total 49), Jackson county added one (total 7) and Stephens county added one (total 14). All other counties remained the same over the Easter weekend.

Monday, in addition to Comanche County’s two new cases, Cotton County, Kiowa County and Stephens County all saw new cases reported.

See updated numbers for those counties below:


One new case (5 total)


No new cases (1 total)


One new case (15 total)


No new cases (7 total)


One new case (2 total)


No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

