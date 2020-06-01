Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 283

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed two new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Monday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 283.

Additionally, no new recoveries were reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, keeping the total recovery number in the county at 233. The active case count in the county now stands at 47.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 6,506 on Sunday to 6,573 on Monday, an increase of 67 cases across the state.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma stayed at 334, with no new deaths reported on Monday.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

38 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

33 Recoveries

27 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

19 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: