Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. over Memorial Day weekend, total now 84

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s current total case number of 84.

Case 83 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 84 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case

Additionally, the Public Health District reported three more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita County, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 67.

The number of active cases in the county now stands at 15.

The numbers listed above represent all new COVID-19 cases and recoveries since Friday, May 22.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, county COVID-19 numbers will only be updated Monday through Friday.

Monday was Memorial Day, a government holiday, so numbers were not reported May 25.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 4,024 84 3,559 381 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 13 15 14 14 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 15 0 67 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, May 26, 4:55 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, noted that per the direction of Gov. Abbott, all residents and staff of long term healthcare facilities will be tested for COVID-19.

Barker said that an increase in the total testing numbers and the pending test numbers is to be expected as a result of Gov. Abbott’s directive.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.