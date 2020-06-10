Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 92

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 92.

Case 91 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 92 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure. This is a close contact to a previous case.

The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District also reported no new recoveries on Wednesday, keeping the total recovery number in the county at 76.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 14.

Promise Nursing Home had one pending test result remaining. That test was received today and is negative.

Testing results were also received today for Presbyterian Manor. Please see the information below.

Presbyterian Manor – Tested 5/31

Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 147

Staff Total Tested: 106 Preliminary Positive: 0 Negative: 106 Pending: 0

Residents Total Tested: 41 Positive: 0 Negative: 41 Pending: 0



COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 7,225 92 6,693 439 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 8 16 16 16 14 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 14 0 76 2 *1 pending from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, June 10, 4:35 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.