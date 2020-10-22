Two new COVID-19 deaths, 64 hospitalizations, 137 new cases in Wichita County, total now 3,354

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County.

Case 2,380, age 70 – 79, and Case 2,545, age 60 – 69, mark the thirty-third and thirty-fourth deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Wichita County.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New and Active Cases

The Public Health District confirmed Thursday 137 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 3,354.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 64 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 2,132 recoveries in Wichita County so far.

There are currently 1,188 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,124 recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

64 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 25 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 29,031 3,354 25,032 645 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,124 64 2,132 34 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, October 22 at 4:35 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.