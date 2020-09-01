Two new COVID-19 related deaths, 23 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,347

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 1,057, age 80+, and Case 1,339, age 60 – 69, were both hospitalized at the time of death.

No further details will be released out of respect for the family.

These mark the fifteenth and sixteenth deaths in Wichita County related to COVID-19.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 23 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,347.

Contact = 5 cases

Close Contact = 5 cases

Community Spread = 8 cases

Still Under Investigation = 5 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 15 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 1,110 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

22 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 758: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,193 : 80+ stable condition

: 80+ stable condition Case 1,214: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,218: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,237: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,249 : 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,250: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,252: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,253: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,278: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,289: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,293: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,306: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,312: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,332: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 18,458 1,347 16,989 116 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 21 23 116 305 248 196 195 137 68 38 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 199 22 1,110 16 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, September 1 at 4:53 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.