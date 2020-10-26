Two new COVID-19 related death, 67 hospitalizations, 163 new cases in Wichita County, total now 3,649

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday two more COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County.

Case 3,138, age 80+, and Case 3,573, age 60-69, mark the thirty-seventh and thirty-eighth deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New and Active Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 163 new coronavirus cases in the county over the weekend, bringing the current total case number to 3,649.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, the Health District received 67 cases Saturday, 20 cases Sunday, and 76 cases Monday.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 66 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 2,285 recoveries in Wichita County.

There are currently 1,326 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,259 recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

67 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 32 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,774: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 1,876: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 1,955: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,085: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,139: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,159: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,227: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,229: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,283: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,310: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,366: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,367: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,371: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,406: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,433: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,462: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,463: 30 – 39, critical

30 – 39, critical Case 2,470: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,489: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,544: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,588: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,599: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,691: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,735: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,736: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,749: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,768: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,802: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,838: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,894: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 2,902: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,931: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,943: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,945: 70 – 79, critical Case 3,001: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,004: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,005: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,012: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,021: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 3,064: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,074: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 3,081: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,097: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 3,132: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,143: 40 – 49, critical

40 – 49, critical Case 3,159: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 3,185: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,187: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 3,195: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 3,203: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,247: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,250: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,259: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,261: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,262: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,276: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 3,302: 30 – 39, stable

30 – 39, stable Case 3,424: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,454: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,486: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,560: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,567: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 3,577: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,579: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,586: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,606: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 3,609: 70 – 79, stable

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 30,054 3,649 25,458 947 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,259 67 2,285 38 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, October 26 at 4:09 p.m.

READ: Health officials plea to Wichita County as cases surge in recent weeks

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.