Two new COVID-19 related death, 97 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 2,861

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday two more COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County.

Case 1,882, 80+, and Case 2,318, 60 – 69 were hospitalized at the time of death.

This marks the twenty-seventh and twenty-eighth deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Wichita County.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New and Active Cases

The Public Health District confirmed Friday 97 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 2,861.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 41 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,869 recovered patients in Wichita County to date.

There are currently 964 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 918 recovering at home and 46 patients hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of active cases in Wichita County by city:

Wichita Falls — 824 active cases

— 824 active cases Burkburnett — 84 active cases

— 84 active cases Iowa Park — 40 active cases

— 40 active cases Electra — 16 active cases

Hospitalizations

46 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 10 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 1,910: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 1,955: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 1,985: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,085: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,123: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,139: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,169: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,174: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,227: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,246: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 2,310: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,319: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 2,366: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,371: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,379: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,380: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,385: 20 – 29, stable

20 – 29, stable Case 2,406: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,411: 30 – 39, critical

30 – 39, critical Case 2,412: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,419: 20 – 29, stable

20 – 29, stable Case 2,433: 80+, stable Case 2,434: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,460: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,465: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,470: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,513: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,544: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,545: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,569: 11 – 19, stable

11 – 19, stable Case 2,581: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,589: 30 – 39, stable

30 – 39, stable Case 2,605: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,621: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,635: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,687 : 70 – 79, stable

: 70 – 79, stable Case 2,690: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,718: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,737: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,749: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,763: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,802: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,812: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,813: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,855: 70 – 79, stable

Vice President of Organizational Development at United Regional Kristi Faulkner said United Regional currently has a record high number of patients in their hospital beds.

Faulkner said they have expanded their current capacity from 40 to 70 beds with a plan to convert additional beds as needed.

“While we currently have capacity for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, if the past week’s sharp spike in hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues, we will likely experience staffing strains,” Faulkner said.

Weekly Case Breakdown

This week, 560 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 39%.

Contact = 154 cases

Close Contact = 51 cases

Community Spread = 119 cases

Still Under Investigation = 236 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 11 17 58 88 87 73 73 77 46 30

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 27,384 2,861 23,825 698 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 964 46 1,869 28 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, October 16 at 5:08 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.