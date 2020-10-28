Two new COVID-19 related deaths, 75 hospitalizations, 92 new cases in Wichita County, total now 3,844

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday two more COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County.

Case 3,250, age 70-79, and case 3,262, age 60-69, are the thirty-ninth and fortieth deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

New and Active Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 92 new coronavirus cases in the county over the weekend, bringing the current total case number to 3,844.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 71 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county, bringing Wichita County’s total number of recovered cases to 2,424.

There are currently 1,380 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,305 recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

75 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 34 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 2 3 6 11 9 10 75 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 16 7 7 34

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 31,002 3,844 26,122 1,036 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,305 75 2,424 40 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, October 28 at 4:15 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County