Two new COVID-19 related deaths, 78 hospitalizations, 103 new cases in Wichita County, total now 4,292

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Cases 3,606, 40 – 49, and 3,499, both age 70 – 79, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to 60 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 103 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,292.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 51 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing Wichita County’s total number of recovered cases to 2,679.

There are currently 1,553 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,475 patients recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

78 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 31 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case numbers.

United Regional officials provided an update on capacity Monday morning.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 1 7 6 6 14 12 47 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 14 9 2 31

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 33,787 4,292 28,597 898 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,475 78 2,679 60 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, November 3 at 4:19 p.m.

The total tested and total negative numbers both increased significantly in today’s counts.

This is a result of several nursing home facilities sending their batched results to the Health District.

Currently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have specific testing requirements based on the positivity rate in a community.

While the Health District has regularly been receiving these testing results, today a larger group of results were received.

READ: Health officials plea to Wichita County as cases surge in recent weeks

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.